Trumpster Complains About All Of The 'Token Blacks In The Democratic Party'

Fox has officially turned themselves into an unfunny version of The Onion with this one. Trump's former "diversity outreach" chair, Brunell Donald-Kyei, took some time out from screaming over other black people on CNN to make an appearance on this Saturday's Fox & Friends, and to defend Trump's remarks following the bloody white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

Host Trish Regan asked Donald-Kyei about the right's latest talking points they've been parroting from their dear leader Trump, asking "What's next?" and whether or not people will be demanding that statues of Washington and Jefferson come down along with Confederate memorials being removed in cities around the country.

Donald-Kyei served up a big heaping helping of what's known as "projection" when it comes to which side has "token blacks" defending their party.

From Fox's blog: Brunell Donald-Kyei: 'Look at All the Token Blacks in the Democratic Party':