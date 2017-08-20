Trumpster Complains About All Of The 'Token Blacks In The Democratic Party'
Fox has officially turned themselves into an unfunny version of The Onion with this one. Trump's former "diversity outreach" chair, Brunell Donald-Kyei, took some time out from screaming over other black people on CNN to make an appearance on this Saturday's Fox & Friends, and to defend Trump's remarks following the bloody white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.
Host Trish Regan asked Donald-Kyei about the right's latest talking points they've been parroting from their dear leader Trump, asking "What's next?" and whether or not people will be demanding that statues of Washington and Jefferson come down along with Confederate memorials being removed in cities around the country.
Donald-Kyei served up a big heaping helping of what's known as "projection" when it comes to which side has "token blacks" defending their party.
From Fox's blog: Brunell Donald-Kyei: 'Look at All the Token Blacks in the Democratic Party':
Brunell Donald-Kyei said she is not interested in hearing from Democrats about racism until they fix the race problems in their own party.
"Look at all the token blacks in the Democratic party," the former chair of the Trump campaign's diversity outreach told "Fox & Friends" Saturday. "I don't want to hear anything about any racism until the Democratic party addressed it's racism."
After the white supremacist riots in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend, calls to rename Washington and Jackson Parks in Chicago and many Confederate monuments have spiked.
"The next thing we're going to hear, the Constitution needs to be torn and destroyed and rewritten," she warned, adding that people will also want to deport descendants of slave owners."As far as Chicago, the parks and the things that they want to change, you're worried about monuments and statues when you have living, breathing children in our inner cities dying, going to prison, standing on the corners selling drugs cause they don't have jobs. Come on," Donald-Kyei said.
Host Trish Regan asked whether inscriptions on Civil War monuments explaining that it was a dark time would be helpful.
"I don't think we need to dumb things down with inscriptions for our children," Donald-Kyei responded. "We want them to be curious."↓ Story continues below ↓
"The people are tired who are working every day of being called racist," she concluded.
Comments