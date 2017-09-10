'Dem Conspiracy': Fox Viewers Go Berserk After Shep Smith Preempts Fox & Friends For Storm Coverage

Fans of Fox & Friends lashed out on Sunday after anchor Shepard Smith preempted the final two hours of the Sunday morning show for coverage of Hurricane Irma.

Although Fox & Friends is scheduled to air until 10 a.m. ET on Sundays, the hosts were forced to hand off the broadcast to Smith at 8 a.m.

The reaction of Fox News viewers was swift and harsh.

Shepard Smith just went on @FoxNews so I turned to the @weatherchannel. BOYCOTT SHEP SMITH! SCUMBAG TRAITOR! — COVFEFE Big O (@os4185) September 10, 2017

Changed to @FoxNews after watching @WeatherChannel only to find BIASED Sheppard who will somehow blame POTUS for Irma. CNN here I come. ‍♀️ — Paula Neese (@paulahikes) September 10, 2017

Why why why did @FoxNews bring in @ShepNewsTeam to report on the hurricane. — T P (@silverado6060) September 10, 2017

.@ShepNewsTeam .@FoxNews When will Sheep's time be up? I'd rather watch the 3 stooges now. #ShepSmithSucksDonkeyBalls — Cheezy Borger (@CheezyBorger) September 10, 2017

WTF @FoxNews why is @ShepNewsTeam on at 8am?NO ONE wants 2watch this prick! To the weather channel I go4 Irma coverage, by 2 Fox wen hes off — Wendy in Virginia (@Patriotic_Va) September 10, 2017

Really @FoxNews ?! I wake up to find the drama queen Shep on Sunday morning?! Good bye. — B. Steve White (@bstevewhite) September 10, 2017

OMG, what is the Fastest way 2Stop Watching @foxandfriends in the morn, Put @ShepNewsTeam on at 8am. CLICK, ill watch hazel b4 I watch him — Lefty Museum (@Leftyhd) September 10, 2017

OMG @FoxNews just ruined my Sunday. Really #ShepardSmith on Sunday I want my @ffweekend back. I avoid watcing Shep at all costs! Bye

OK @ShepSmithNews has taken over @FoxNews this morning; time to switch channels. — Em (@Em_issary) September 10, 2017

The only thing blowing harder than Irma is @ShepNewsTeam @FoxNews can't believe this drama queen, buh bye @FoxNews #boycottshepsmith — Boondock Saint (@DeplorableGlory) September 10, 2017

#FoxNews I'd rather poke my eyes out than watch Shep Smith . I've actually turned on CNN. That's saying something — Laura Erickson (@lousjourney) September 10, 2017

Hey @FoxNews... NO ONE in Florida wants to hear @ShepNewsTeam talk DOWN at us during #HurricaneIrma!!! switching over to @weatherchannel — Jeffrey Dice (@Morrpheus) September 10, 2017

Dem conspiracy to remove one by one all high profile @FoxNews employees. FACT! Have you noticed? #TCOT #GOP — M. D. (@ipscone) September 10, 2017