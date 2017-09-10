'Dem Conspiracy': Fox Viewers Go Berserk After Shep Smith Preempts Fox & Friends For Storm Coverage

Fans of Fox & Friends lashed out on Sunday after anchor Shepard Smith preempted the final two hours of the Sunday morning show for coverage of Hurricane Irma.

Although Fox & Friends is scheduled to air until 10 a.m. ET on Sundays, the hosts were forced to hand off the broadcast to Smith at 8 a.m.

The reaction of Fox News viewers was swift and harsh.

