Firefighter Prophet: Illuminati Is Changing Our DNA To Make Us Hate Trump

This explains so much --it's the Illuminati and the Freemasons, up to their old tricks! Via Right Wing Watch, this important interview “firefighter prophet” and right-wing conspiracy theorist Mark Taylor, author of "The Trump Prophecies," on Sheila Zilinsky’s radio program:

“I believe what happened on November 8 is the enemy has literally sent out a frequency,” Taylor said, “and it agitated and took control, basically, of those who have their DNA that was turned over to the enemy. That’s what’s happening. The Illuminati, the Freemasons, all these people, their main goal is to change the DNA of man and they’re doing it through these frequencies.”

Taylor claimed that he is getting “bombarded with emails” from Christians who are being isolated by their friends and families because of their support for Trump and that is “because their DNA is being controlled by the enemy.”

Taylor said that the media is broadcasting its audio at 440 Hz, which has been found to “damage your body organs” and “also changes your DNA, which is the goal of the Freemasons, the Illuminati; they want you part of that Illuminati bloodline.”