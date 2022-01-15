MTG’s Attack On Debt Ceiling Helped Her Make A Killing In US Bonds

The Daily Beast caught the hypocritical conflict of interest. It found that four days after calling for a government shutdown to stop government spending, Greene bought between $250,000 and $500,000 in U.S. Treasury bills, i.e. the securities that essentially lend the government money so it can keep operating and spending.

It turns out that the threats made by Greene and her fellow GOP extremists to the faith and credit of the United States gave her a nice financial windfall. From The Daily Beast:

[T]he possibility of a government default last fall made investors skittish, and the rhetoric from Greene and fellow Republicans injected further risk into the markets. As a result, yields were on the rise right around the time Greene made her purchase, then fell after the crisis passed, according to Treasury Department data.

What a coincidence!

Greene is not denying any role in the purchase(s). Nor did she express any displeasure over them.