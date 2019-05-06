'Firefighter Prophet' Warns That Chemtrails Turn Humans Into 'Giant Antennas'

Mark Taylor, Trump fluffer and the self-proclaimed "firefighter prophet" is back with a new conspiracy theory about...yes, chemtrails.

In an interview, Taylor takes the usual chemtrail conspiracy theory one further, telling viewers and listeners that Satan and his minions have created chemtrails to turn humans into "giant antennas" which block "God's frequency."

This is an example of misusing a couple of real science facts in order to weave a ridiculous conspiracy theory.

“The chemtrails, all the spraying is to detract us from hearing God’s frequency,” he told listeners. “They are spraying aluminum and barium in the chemtrails and if you look on the periodic table—barium is BA, aluminum is AL; it spells BAAL.”

They're not spraying aluminum and barium in the chemtrails. "Chemtrails" are long-lasting condensation contrails left by jet aircraft. Condensation, not some kind of massive heavy metal spray.

Anyone reasonably educated should burst out into laughter at his BAAL theory, but Taylor was just warming up.

“We are literally walking antennas because we’ve been breathing the aluminum, we’ve been breathing the barium,” he explained. “We are literally giant antennas, which was intended."

Ah, that must be that chapter and verse in the Bible -- Paul's Letter to Wingnuts 1:1 -- where the rocks and stones cry out for their antennas?

But like any good "prophet," Taylor is willing to take it further. Deeper, if you will.

"If you want to get really deep on this, these entities that the devil has put down here that these satanist worship or tap into for this knowledge, if you will, they have told them how to do this stuff," he said. "They’ve showed them how to do this stuff for decades, for thousands of years, but they’ve tapped into this stuff about how to clog up man’s ears and eyes to be able to sense and feel God every time you’re walking around.”

Maybe it's just me, but it seems like an all-powerful God could find a better way than "frequencies" to communicate with his people, and maybe Satan could block those "frequencies" with something more effective than vapor, but for Taylor's True Believers, this is the answer. Because BAAL.

(Transcript/Video via RightWingWatch)