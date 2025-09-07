USC Grad Warns She Doesn't Want To See Iowa Turn Into California

"I don’t want to see the country look like California. I think the country needs to look a whole lot more like Iowa! That’s why I’m running for U.S. Senate," said Rep. Ashley Hinson on Fox News.
By Ed ScarceSeptember 7, 2025

We've seen these sorts of strange MAGA mutations before, as when Elise Stefanik started attacking Harvard recently, despite graduating from the school. And so it is for Ashley Hinson, who aims to get to the U.S. Senate, with the backing of Trump and Thune, and billionaire donors. "Sycophantic, self-serving, sanctimonious, home-spun Midwestern bullshit," wrote one internet user in disgust.

In 2020, Ashley Hinson joined one of seven newly elected USC grads to Congress.

Source: The Hill

President Trump on Friday endorsed GOP Rep. Ashley Hinson (Iowa) for retiring Sen. Joni Ernst’s (Iowa) seat.

“I know Ashley well, and she is a WINNER! A Loving Wife and Proud Mother of two sons, Ashley is a wonderful person, has ALWAYS delivered for Iowa, and will continue doing so in the United States Senate,” Trump wrote in an evening Truth Social post.

“She is working hard to Create Jobs, Cut Taxes, Promote Products and Services MADE IN AMERICA by our incredible Iowa Workers, Support our Great Farmers and American Agriculture, Champion Innovation, Continue to Help Secure our now very Secure Southern Border, Stop Migrant Crime, Murderers, and other Criminals from illegally entering our Country, Strengthen our Military/Veterans, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment,” he added in support for the lawmaker.

The president’s endorsement came hours after Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) said he was backing the three-term Iowa lawmaker, who announced her bid the same day Ernst said she would not be seeking reelection.

“We need conservative fighters in the Senate — and that’s exactly what we’ll get with Ashley Hinson,” Thune said in a statement.

