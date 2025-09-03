Since Joni Ernst and the rest of them don't even seem like human beings anymore, it seemed fitting to give her a robotic voice as she announces the coming end to her Senate career.

Source: Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said Tuesday that she will not seek reelection next year, confirming in a video post on social media that she will retire after months of speculation about her plans.

The Republican senator’s announcement opens up a Senate seat in the state known for its long-serving incumbents. Rep. Ashley Hinson, representing Iowa’s northeastern congressional district, announced Tuesday that she would seek the GOP nomination.

As President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans look to maintain their narrow majorities in both chambers, the loss of two incumbents in those races could come with challenges in the once-competitive state where Democrats are looking for pickup opportunities. Two of Iowa’s four congressional districts have been among the country’s most competitive in recent elections, and Democrats have already identified Hinson’s as an additional third target.