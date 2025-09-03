As Joni Ernst Packs It In, Another GOP Robot Gets Ready To Take Her Place

Ernst had barely made her announcement when Rep. Ashley Hinson announced she was running for the United States Senate to fight alongside President Trump and deliver on the America First agenda.
By Ed ScarceSeptember 3, 2025

Since Joni Ernst and the rest of them don't even seem like human beings anymore, it seemed fitting to give her a robotic voice as she announces the coming end to her Senate career.

Source: Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst said Tuesday that she will not seek reelection next year, confirming in a video post on social media that she will retire after months of speculation about her plans.

The Republican senator’s announcement opens up a Senate seat in the state known for its long-serving incumbents. Rep. Ashley Hinson, representing Iowa’s northeastern congressional district, announced Tuesday that she would seek the GOP nomination.

As President Donald Trump and fellow Republicans look to maintain their narrow majorities in both chambers, the loss of two incumbents in those races could come with challenges in the once-competitive state where Democrats are looking for pickup opportunities. Two of Iowa’s four congressional districts have been among the country’s most competitive in recent elections, and Democrats have already identified Hinson’s as an additional third target.

Unsurprisingly, Ernst's announcement video did not receive a warm welcome on Twitter.

And the next Republican robot announced she was running for Ernst's job, scarcely a few hours later.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon