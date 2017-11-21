Fox's Jeanine Pirro Caught Speeding 119 MPH In 65 MPH Zone

Fox News host and former judge Jeanine Pirro was driving so fast when she was stopped by New York State police yesterday, that her license could be suspended. But she claimed she didn’t realize how fast she was going.

According to The Daily News, Pirro was stopped by police in Nichols, N.Y. yesterday after she was clocked driving 119 miles per hour in a 65 mile per hour zone. The Daily News further reports:

“I had been driving for hours to visit my ailing 89-year-old mom and didn’t realize how fast I was driving. I believe in the rule of law and I will pay the consequences,” Pirro said in a statement through Fox News Channel. According to the DMV website, a conviction of going more than 40 mph above the speed limit could result in 11 points on a person’s driver’s license. When a driver reaches 11 points their license will be suspended. As a driver receives more points on their license, their insurance may go up drastically. They may also be required to pay a Driver Responsibility Assessment for three years.

I don’t know about you but I find it hard to believe that anyone driving 119 mph would not realize they were going way over the speed limit. So while it’s plausible Pirro did not know how fast she was driving, it’s almost impossible to believe she didn’t know she was flouting the law in a big way.

But Pirro, who was married to an alleged mobster for decades, had the nerve to make this her opening monologue on her show, justice with Judge Jeanine, one day before she “didn’t realize” she was driving nearly 55 miles per hour over the speed limit:

In addition to being a former judge, Pirro is also a former prosecutor.

(H/T NewsHound Priscilla)

