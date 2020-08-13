Jeanine Pirro Suggests 'Something Might Happen' To Biden So He's Not On Ticket In November

Here's Jeanine Pirro fantasizing on-air about the death or disabling of the Democratic nominee for President.

Because this is what Fox News has always been. Jesse Watters cues Pirro up with a question about Biden's "fragility."

JEANINE PIRRO: For some reason I just have this feeling that Joe Biden isn’t going to be on the ticket. I have a sense that something is going to happen before the election and he’s not even going to be on the ticket, so don’t even ask me if he’s going to make four years.

Multiple people reported her comments to The Secret Service.

And Fox News brass clearly were alarmed by Judge Box Wine's "feelings." Bret Baier came on later to pull back from the threat.

Bret Baier pushed back on Pirro’s comments, saying he respects her “fiery passion” but Biden is going to be the Democratic nominee. “And next week we’re going to see the official nomination, you’re saying that he doesn’t make it all the way,” Baier added. “The bumper stickers are already printed. It’s Biden-Harris, and he’s going to be the nominee as of next week.” Some social media users accused Pirro of threatening Biden, while others suggested she was making unsubstantiated claims about Biden’s health. Biden, 77, is just three years older than President Donald Trump. “Look, I wish him all good health,” Pirro later said. “That’s not what I’m talking about. He’s got the numbers. But things are so crazy right now. I don’t know what’s happening in the Democratic Party. And that’s all I’m saying. I mean, I hope he lives forever. That’s not my point. I know he’s got the numbers.”