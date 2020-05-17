Eric Trump: 'After November 3rd Coronavirus Will Magically All Of The Sudden Go Away'

Trump son and "Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization" Eric Trump joined Fox's Jeanine Pirro this Saturday, and accused the media and Democrats of being in cahoots and stoking fear over the coronavirus in order to hurt his father in the presidential election, and prevent him from holding his MAGA rallies.

Trump told Pirro that "After November 3rd coronavirus will magically all of the sudden go away, and disappear, and everybody will be able to re-open," completely ignoring the fact that that there are over 90,000 Americans who have died to date from this so-called conspiracy, with no end in sight if we don't get some rapid testing and contact tracing in place nationwide.

PIRRO: You heard my open, am I wrong?

TRUMP: No, you are 100 percent right. You can go buy a bottle of vodka at a liquor store, but you can't go to church. You can go to Planned Parenthood and get an abortion but, you can't go to a public library to vote.



You have these Democrats, they come up with these names for these various bills, right? You have the Heroes Act. It sounds beautiful until you start discovering some of the garbage they put in it, like every state in the country has mail-in voting. It's really, really disingenuous. The Democrats are trying to milk this for everything they can and it's sad.

My father as commander-in-chief has one of the hardest decisions I think any president in history has had, right? He has to weigh the safety of the public versus our economy and opening up America. We're the economic powerhouse of the entire world Jeanine, and he's got to weigh that.

America does have to get back to work, and Americans want to get back to work. And you can't have every business disappear, and you can't just have, as you said so well in your open, you can't just have the big businesses, the Fortune 500 companies survive, while all the mom and pops go out of business because of the dichotomy of the two. So, it's um... you absolutely nailed it. It's ridiculous what they are trying to do, and it's going to be stopped.

PIRRO: Well, what are the consequences? I mean, politically, when you look at your father and you look at the campaign and the election is how many months away. The more the lockdown continues the more difficult it is. Joe Biden is staying in his basement and your father is champing to get out, and they're basically saying nobody can go out in New York city and Los Angeles. How is that going to impact the election?

TRUMP: Well listen, the election is 176 days, to be exact, away, and listen, Biden loves it. Biden can't go out on stage without making some horrible blunder. I mean, even from his basement he's making awful gaffes every single day, so his campaign's thrilled that he's not going out there. They think they are taking away Donald Trump's greatest tool, which is being able to go into an arena and fill it with 50,000 people every single time, right?

So they will, and you watch, they'll milk it every single day between now and November 3rd. And guess what? After November 3rd coronavirus will magically all of the sudden go away, and disappear, and everybody will be able to re-open.

They're trying to deprive him of his greatest asset, which is the fact that the American people love him, the fact that he's relatable, and the fact that he can go out there and draw massive crowds. Joe Biden can't get 10 people in a room and my father is getting 50,000 in a room, and they want to do everything they can to stop it.

Make no mistake, to a lot of them Jeanine, to a lot of them, this is a very cognizant strategy that they are trying to deploy. No different than, again the nonsense that they're trying to throw in the Hope Act. It's no different than the mail-in voting they want to do in all these places. No different than wanting illegal immigrants to vote in our country. It is a cognizant strategy and it's sad. And again, it's not going to be allowed to happen and we're going to win in November.

PIRRO: You know, when you say it's a cognizant strategy, I mean, it's clearly, it's no longer... for a while it was about the science and non-believers and all that, but it's right down the middle in terms of left and right.

You know, when you've got ships going back because we don't have enough patients to put in them, and those same cities are closed down, and now Nancy Pelosi and this $3.3, whatever, trillion stimulus, her latest bill, is for mail-in voting. They don't want people to go to election polling places.

And there's a picture that should have been used, of people in line at Walmart and Home Depot. You're six feet away. You can do the same thing to vote. It is -- it's -- it's a fear that's being instilled. Are people buying it though?

TRUMP: And by the way, the media is running with it judge. I mean, the media's running with it. Look at the White House press conference yesterday. They're all in there, they're criticizing everybody. Why isn't everybody wearing masks? Why isn't everybody wearing masks? All of the sudden, the press conference ends, they continue to roll the clip and all the reporters are ripping off their masks in the room and going up and speaking.

I mean, it's really insane. They're furthering... they're actually stoking fear in this country. They are doing a disservice. They're being totally disingenuous about the whole thing. But they're doing it for one reason. They want to hurt Trump.

They tried to do it with the Russia thing. They tried to do it with, you know, the Ukraine scandal. They tried to do it with impeachment. Now they're trying to do it with coronavirus.

They know they can't beat him. They know that Joe Biden can't beat him. He doesn't stand a chance. So what are they trying? They're trying to do anything that they can to stop him.

They'll shut down the economy. They'll stop in-person voting. They'll try and insert things into acts, you know, again, under the cloak of darkness. That's what these people do, and the media which, who is effectively a propaganda arm for the Democrats, you know, they will continue this narrative, and it's incredible.

It's incredible, but you know what Jeanine, the great thing about it, Americans see through it, and they're not going to let it happen.