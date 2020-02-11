Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Seth Meyers Disses Jeanine Pirro And Trump's 'Weekly Therapy Rallies'

Jeanine Pirro is just a parody of herself anymore.
By Frances Langum

Jeanine Pirro flipped out on her show this weekend, particularly against Mitt Romney, calling him "stupid."

It was perfect bookend to Seth Meyers and his "closer look" on Monday night.

SETH MEYERS: Donald Trump can’t stand watching anyone else get applause that’s why he does his weekly group therapy sessions in arenas across the country, where he rambles incoherently and sweats like he just did an hour on a Peloton bike. Donald Trump is incapable of imagining anyone doing anything out of any motivation other than self-interest. Like all authoritarians, he demands loyalty and retaliates against anyone who refuses to genuflect to him he’s subverting our democracy and the rule of law to his personal, political and financial will if you’re a Republican who can’t see that –

(Video clip) JEANINE PIRRO: You're stupid!

