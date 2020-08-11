Jeanine Pirro Attacks Biden For Spending Too Much Time With His Wife

Wow Jeanine Pirro, desperate much?

JEANINE PIRRO (HOST): Everywhere he goes, he goes with his wife. It's almost like she's his caretaker. She makes sure that she sits next to him. She makes sure that she holds on to him. Is this what we really want in the United States of America for a president?

The projection is stunning. Melania sleeps in a separate room with the door locked while Donald takes Ivanka to the G7. And Davos. And the G6.

Melania has her own bedroom. Seriously. She does. — Mary Fall Wade (@MaryFallWade1) August 7, 2020

"Sure I'm going to the G7 summit, after G6 worked out so well! Only this time I'm bringing cupcakes and friendship bracelets, and I'll be doing my fire baton routine to a Celine Dion medley, using the different accents of all the world leaders. Nobody puts Ivanka in a corner!" pic.twitter.com/VgdTOV08aJ — Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) August 24, 2019

To put this @IvankaTrump quote in perspective-

Unpaid presidential advisers Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner earned between $82mm & $135.1mm in outside income in 2018, per financial disclosures.

She has sat in for @potus &/or represented the admin at G7, G20, DAVOS & the Olympics https://t.co/k6pIVv2f9U — Stephanie Ruhle (@SRuhle) January 23, 2020

PS. You can bet Jill Biden's speech at the DNC will be her own. Ahem.

Media Matters