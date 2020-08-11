2020 Summer Subscription/Donation Drive

Jeanine Pirro Attacks Biden For Spending Too Much Time With His Wife

Hey Jeanine, maybe if he took his daughter to the G7 that would be okay?
By Frances Langum
Wow Jeanine Pirro, desperate much?

JEANINE PIRRO (HOST): Everywhere he goes, he goes with his wife. It's almost like she's his caretaker. She makes sure that she sits next to him. She makes sure that she holds on to him. Is this what we really want in the United States of America for a president?

The projection is stunning. Melania sleeps in a separate room with the door locked while Donald takes Ivanka to the G7. And Davos. And the G6.

PS. You can bet Jill Biden's speech at the DNC will be her own. Ahem.

