Trump Attacks Fox News For Suspending Jeanine Pirro For Her Vicious Attacks On Rep. Omar

Donald Trump admonished Fox News for "suspending" Jeanine Pirro in wake of her vicious attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar by using the bogus "political correctness" meme all conservatives use to cover their desire to be offensive and racist without repercussions.

When Jeanine Pirro was not on her Saturday night show, Trump rage tweeted early this morning.

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

....must stay strong and fight back with vigor. Stop working soooo hard on being politically correct, which will only bring you down, and continue to fight for our Country. The losers all want what you have, don’t give it to them. Be strong & prosper, be weak & die! Stay true.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

....to the people that got you there. Keep fighting for Tucker, and fight hard for @JudgeJeanine. Your competitors are jealous - they all want what you’ve got - NUMBER ONE. Don’t hand it to them on a silver platter. They can’t beat you, you can only beat yourselves! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

This is ludicrous.

What Pirro said about Rep. Omar was disgusting.

"Think about it: Omar wears a hijab -- Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?"

But Pirro is hardly the only one. Trish Regan walked a tightrope herself when she called Rep. Omar anti-American. As is what Tucker Carlson has repeatedly said and done over the course of his career.

Ben Carson tried to make a career out of ushering in and attacking the term "political correctness" to even justify waterboarding, but Trump has taken it to a new and despicable level of ignorance.