Trump Attacks Fox News For Suspending Jeanine Pirro For Her Vicious Attacks On Rep. Omar

Donald Trump admonished Fox News for "suspending" Jeanine Pirro in wake of her vicious attacks on Rep. Ilhan Omar by using the bogus "political correctness" meme all conservatives use to cover their desire to be offensive and racist without repercussions.
When Jeanine Pirro was not on her Saturday night show, Trump rage tweeted early this morning.
This is ludicrous.
What Pirro said about Rep. Omar was disgusting.
"Think about it: Omar wears a hijab -- Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?"
But Pirro is hardly the only one. Trish Regan walked a tightrope herself when she called Rep. Omar anti-American. As is what Tucker Carlson has repeatedly said and done over the course of his career.
Ben Carson tried to make a career out of ushering in and attacking the term "political correctness" to even justify waterboarding, but Trump has taken it to a new and despicable level of ignorance.
