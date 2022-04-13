Pirro Screams Biden Is 'Too Obsessed With Putin'

On the Tuesday edition of Fox News' 'The Five', co-host Jeanine Pirro attacked President Biden for being "obsessed with Putin."

I don't know, maybe it's a good idea for the President of the United States to focus on avoiding World War III, while focusing on helping the people of Ukraine and stopping Russia's invasion.

(It's remarkable how Fox News forgets about Trump's true love obsession with thugs like Putin, Kim Jong-Un and Victor Orban.)

In her rant, Pirro ignored Covid supply chain issues that raised the price of oil initially, and refused to accept that Russia has anything to do with the latest rise in gas prices around the world.

“Joe Biden can’t get out of his own way. You think Joe Biden is going to change the message? It’s all about Putin. All about Putin. All about Putin. That’s all he knows how to say that American people," Pirro screeched.

And then the Fox News host lied about Russian sanctions.

"A lot of the sanctions don’t go into effect until June 24. Who are you kidding?" Pirro said.

Republicans can find anything to lie about.

As Gen. Petraeus explained to the dismay of Fox News, sanctions imposed on Russia are having a tremendous impact on Russian economy.

Here's a time line of Russian imposed sanctions since their escalation on February 21st, 2022.

The White House released this report on some of the actions they've taken against Putin's atrocities.

Fox News continually tries to make President Biden the bad guy for political gain, while thousands of Ukraine civilians are being murdered by Russia.

It's sick and twisted propaganda, working against the interests of the United States and the free world.