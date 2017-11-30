NRA-TV Claims 2nd Amendment Is 'Firepower' Against...CFPB

This is what happens when ONE SIDE (take note, beltway media) not "both sides," decides that politics is a zero-sum game where the only goal is to make "liberals cry."

NRA-TV (yeah, this is where we are) hosts a segment where blogger and wingnut welfare recipient Jenn Jacques tells host Grant Stinchfield that what's needed to combat the Democrat donors at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (?) is...and I am not making this up...."firepower and manpower to be able to stand up to tyrants in the government."

Because the NRA is actually a fan club for gun porn, which allows ammosexuals to imagine their patriotism is defined by the ability to overthrow the government at a moment's notice. Jenn Jacques is there to tell all you 'studs' waiting for the next NRA mailing that your check will get a big kiss from her because you're a red white and blue hero, ya big hunk!

And the THREAT of actual VIOLENCE toward employees of the Financial Protection Bureau (how dare they protect me from being ripped off by a credit card company!) is the money shot saved for the end.

Transcript via Media Matters:

GRANT STINCHFIELD (HOST): The [Consumer Financial Protection Bureau] is a giant mess and the fact is it shouldn’t even be a federal agency, it should be disbanded. But here we are now with more Washington craziness and I think it just has people across the country fed up.

JENN JACQUES: Fed up, if they are hearing about it of course, Grant. Because as we know because CNN, MSNBC and their ilk don’t like to report what government agencies like this are actually doing. And it came out yesterday that the agency is basically a Democratic Party donor bank funding payroll. Because we found out that they have been funding liberal campaigns at a rate of 593, Democratic to one Republican.

STINCHFIELD: Yeah, so to me that was not a shocker. And I think that you could go through every federal agency in Washington today and you’re going to find it filled with liberals. It’s why President Trump is having such a hard time battling back against the swamp that he says he wants to change. The reason is, who goes into government work? It’s liberals who love big government that get paid fat cat salaries. There is a reason why the counties in Virginia are the most wealthy in the nation. It’s because government work is there.

JACQUES: Absolutely and I believe that the government should only do for the people what the people cannot do for themselves. I believe that our government is so bloated that we just need to have a kind of a beheading if you will, of all of these fat cat liberal bloated government agencies. There is no reason for the CFPB to even exist except to fund Democratic campaigns.

STINCHFIELD: Yeah, absolutely. The new director, Mike Mulvaney, who immediately enacted a thirty day hiring freeze, had pointed out in his news conference basically saying, if you knew the powers that I have, that’s a quote from him, you would be shocked at what he could do to business out there, to people out there. It’s amazing the powers that were given to him by an Obama administration that pushed through this CFPB.

JACQUES: Look, it’s shocking but, hey, it’s the truth. They really do have a stranglehold on us as citizens and again this is why the Second Amendment is so important. I mean we the people have to have the firepower and the manpower to be able to stand up to tyrants in the government just like this.

STINCHFIELD: Yup, you better believe we do.