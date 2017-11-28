Rick Wilson: Sarah Sanders' Job 'Is Contingent On Her Being A Serial, Congenital Liar'

We all know Trump can't think of anyone but himself, so we shouldn't be that shocked that he used Navajo code talkers as political props yesterday and took a swing at Elizabeth Warren.

It's not the first time that I've thought, "Didn't he have a mother?" Looks like father Fred's influence was too much to override, because Trump is rude, crude, stupid, and proud of it.

Last night on CNN, GOP operative Rick Wilson let him -- and Sarah Huckabee Sanders -- have it.

"I want to put this up, this is from the Navajo Nation, in this day and age, all tribal nations face insensitive behavior. Previously the National Conference of American Indians has condemned the president's use of Pocahontas as a slur. is it a slur?" host Don Lemon asked.

"How can Sarah Sanders stand there at the podium and say, the president doesn't mean it as a slur, and then people -- oh, it's fake news, it's not a slur, why are you reporting on it? Come on, really?"

Wilson was quick to retort.

"Her job -- the reason she does that is because her job is contingent on her being a serial, congenital liar. She probably has some tiny shriveled husk left in her soul where she realizes this is the wrong thing to do."

"Barack Obama's press secretary advocated on behalf of the president --" Trump supporter Mike Shields tried to interject.

"Few presidents go out and sling racial overt code words like that, and crap on the dignity and legacy of code talkers, these heroic veterans. and then send their press secretary out to answer questions in a way that isn't saying, the president regrets what he said today, he truly wishes he had not said that," Wilson said.

"Instead, she goes out and tries to bury people in an avalanche of horseshit every day, because this is her job. I get that's her job. The White House press secretary has to defend the indefensible. In very few cases in our modern history has the press secretary had to go out and defend someone who is slinging stuff that is demonstrably racially charged.

"If Barack Obama or George Bush went out and said something that was so on the edge like that, for a White House press secretary. it's not the case.