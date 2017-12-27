C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Fresh & Onlys

By Dale Merrill

Pinning down the Fresh & Onlys sound to particular pigeonholes has always been a bit tricky.

Their jangling has some putting them in the garage rock category while others say it's more of a 1980's college rock shimmer. They have a twang that makes some wonder if they're actually a throwback country & western band dressed up in hipster dive bar denim. Then there's a dark and brooding thing they have going on which has even another crowd wondering if they're some sort of hayseed goths.

Their new album, Wolf Lie Down, will still fan the fires to all the above debates.

What are you listening to tonight?


