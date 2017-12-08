CNN New Day Panel: You Don't Need HR To Tell You 'Don't Ask Employees To Have Your Baby!'

Alisyn Camerota could not believe what happened.

She called Trent Frank's request to female staffers to act as a birth surrogate "a different wrinkle" to the sexual harassment issues now coming home to roost in the Congress.

“You can’t ask people who work for you to have your babies,” Berman said.

Camerota blanched. “Can we write that down?”

“I don’t think you have to check the HR documents to see that, It’s an unspoken rule.” Berman said.

Berman pointed out that this story is only the beginning.

BERMAN: Three days, three members of Congress resigned for various levels of sexual misconduct or impropriety, on every end of the spectrum here. You have Trent Franks, who appears in John Avlon’s book “Wingnuts,” a Christian conservative. Conyers, dean of the House, longest serving African-American ever in history, and Al Franken, this liberal icon — all gone. That is quite a moment this week, and I have to say — and I’m not saying this lightly, the week is not over. It’s Friday — we don’t know what is going to happen today.