Donald Trump Furious At Nikki Haley For Defending Women's Right To Speak Out

The AP is reporting that Donald Trump was infuriated by Niki Haley's words on CBS' Face The Nation Sunday morning.

The U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations told host John Dickerson that women "should be heard" if they "felt violated."

"They should be heard, and they should be dealt with," Nikki Haley said after saying they were heard before the election. She continued, "And I think any woman who has felt violated or felt mistreated in any way, they have every right to speak up,” Haley said.

This is a very candid statement from one of Trump's own since he has a multitude of women alleging he sexually assaulted them. Three of them spoke out on Megyn Kelly's morning show today which put the pressure on the WH press Secretary.

Donald put himself back into the line of fire with his full throttled support of Judge Roy Moore's Senate campaign. He even recorded a robocall to support Moore.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders almost had a complete meltdown during today's briefing and accused the media of "purposefully misleading the American people."

She also had no patience in dealing with questions about Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks, who described their encounters with Trump on national television to NBC.

Jonathan Lemire is reporting that Trump was particularity peeved over Nikki Haley's comments.

Haley’s comments infuriated the president, according to two people who are familiar with his views but who spoke on condition of anonymity because they aren’t authorized to speak publicly about private conversations. Trump has grown increasingly angry in recent days that the accusations against him have resurfaced, telling associates that the charges are false and drawing parallels to the accusations facing Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore.

Trump, the master of rehashing sexual assault allegations against his rivals is whining like a spoiled child.

Karma is a bitch.