Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

Internet Disgusted With Nikki Haley For DefendIng Trump's 'Losers' And 'Suckers' Comment

Haley called for the Biden campaign to take down their campaign video that highlights Trump's negative comments about US troops.
By Ed Scarce
Internet Disgusted With Nikki Haley For DefendIng Trump's 'Losers' And 'Suckers' Comment
Image from: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

And here we all thought that Lindsey Graham was the biggest ass-kisser of all the Trump sycophants. She did link to the Biden video though, which has been viewed more than 6 million times, so perhaps there's some 3D chess aspect to this I'm not appreciating. Praise Trump while spreading Biden's message so she can further her own 2024 ambitions. And yeah, some of these craven opportunists like Nikki Haley do think like that.

Source: Raw Story

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley took to Twitter on Saturday morning to defend Donald Trump over his ugly comments about the military dead and captured, with the president labeling them “losers and suckers,” and then called on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to take down a Twitter video post that criticized the president over it.

Haley, one of Donald Trump’s biggest boosters with an eye on a possible presidential run herself, was promptly called out for defending comments by the president that have been universally condemned as indefensible.

Linking to the Biden tweet — which also gave it more exposure –Haley demanded, “Biden should take this down. All of us who worked with @realDonaldTrump witnessed the tremendous amount of love and respect he has for our military. He was determined to protect them. We had many conversations in NSC meetings about protecting them. #TakeItDown #MilitarySpouse.”

Twitter responded with a mix of disgust and outrage.

And perhaps a prescient tweet from Trump.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Joe Biden Blasts Trump For Disparaging Troops

Joe Biden Blasts Trump For Disparaging Troops

Joe Biden rips Trump over the report in The Atlantic: “When my son volunteered and joined the United States military — and went to Iraq for a year, won the Bronze Star and other commendations, he was not a sucker!”
Sep 04, 2020
By Heather

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.