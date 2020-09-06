Internet Disgusted With Nikki Haley For DefendIng Trump's 'Losers' And 'Suckers' Comment

Biden should take this down. All of us who worked with @realDonaldTrump witnessed the tremendous amount of love and respect he has for our military. He was determined to protect them. We had many conversations in NSC meetings about protecting them. #TakeItDown #MilitarySpouse https://t.co/aS8l94tuhi — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) September 5, 2020

And here we all thought that Lindsey Graham was the biggest ass-kisser of all the Trump sycophants. She did link to the Biden video though, which has been viewed more than 6 million times, so perhaps there's some 3D chess aspect to this I'm not appreciating. Praise Trump while spreading Biden's message so she can further her own 2024 ambitions. And yeah, some of these craven opportunists like Nikki Haley do think like that.

Source: Raw Story

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley took to Twitter on Saturday morning to defend Donald Trump over his ugly comments about the military dead and captured, with the president labeling them “losers and suckers,” and then called on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to take down a Twitter video post that criticized the president over it. Haley, one of Donald Trump’s biggest boosters with an eye on a possible presidential run herself, was promptly called out for defending comments by the president that have been universally condemned as indefensible. Linking to the Biden tweet — which also gave it more exposure –Haley demanded, “Biden should take this down. All of us who worked with @realDonaldTrump witnessed the tremendous amount of love and respect he has for our military. He was determined to protect them. We had many conversations in NSC meetings about protecting them. #TakeItDown #MilitarySpouse.”

Twitter responded with a mix of disgust and outrage.

Nikki Haley complains about this ad but thinks it’s totally fine for Trump to take out a full page ad in the New York Times falsely accusing the Central Park 5 of rape and publicly calling for their brutal executions. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 5, 2020

Trump has publicly called John McCain a loser. That kind of "love and respect"? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 5, 2020

Raise your hand if you think @NikkiHaley needs to stop lying about Trump supporting our military. 🖐 — Chip Franklin (@chipfranklin) September 5, 2020

You should take down yours, Nikki.

You endorse, enable and embolden a madman who you know damn well, has no respect for our military.

You know damn well, that he called John McCain a loser.

There is an actual video of that.

You should be ashamed of yourself.

You’re pathetic. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 5, 2020

And perhaps a prescient tweet from Trump.