Former Trump Campaign Aide: Karen Pence Finds Trump 'Totally Vile'

The Atlantic reports that after Trump's Access Hollywood tape came out, both Mike Pence and his wife were horrified by it and a campaign aide said she finds Trump, "just totally vile.”

The Atlantic has a major article that was just released online entitled, "God’s Plan for Mike Pence: Will the vice president—and the religious right—be rewarded for their embrace of Donald Trump?"

In it they detail the effect of Trump's "p***y-grabbing" and sexual assault remarks had on the campaign and Mike Pence.

"He was genuinely shocked by the Access Hollywood tape. In the short time they’d known each other, Trump had made an effort to convince Pence that—beneath all the made-for-TV bluster and bravado—he was a good-hearted man with faith in God. On the night of the vice-presidential debate, for example, Trump had left a voicemail letting Pence know that he’d just said a prayer for him. The couple was appalled by the video, however. Karen in particular was “disgusted,” says a former campaign aide. “She finds him reprehensible—just totally vile.”

And the aide didn't stop there.

Trump proved defiant in the face of pressure from party leaders. “They thought they were going to be able to get him to drop out before the second debate,” said a former campaign aide. “Little did they know, he has no shame.” Indeed, two days after the tape was released, Trump showed up in St. Louis for the debate with a group of Bill Clinton accusers in tow, ranting about how Hillary’s husband had done things to women that were far worse than his own “locker-room talk.”

I think we can all agree that a new legal defense has been created for any man who admits to sexually assaulting scores of women. It's called the "locker room talk " defense.

Of course, it only works for rabid Trump supporters and the phony religious right.

As for Roy Moore's alleged penchant for pedophilia, in November, Pence's press secretary told CBS News, "The vice president found the allegations in the story disturbing and believes, if true, this would disqualify anyone from serving in office."

I haven't seen any other comments emanating from the vice president since then so I hope reporters ask Pence and his wife if they are still disgusted by Roy Moore's sexual predation towards young girls after Trump has now fully endorsed him for the Senate.

The cadre of phony religious leaders and religious political operatives that support Trump only about extreme right wing judges which is the easiest thing a Republican president can do for them and and hating on the gays.

At his point they are getting what they want.