Fox News' Eboni Williams Slams David Clarke For Dissing Rep. John Lewis

Cleveland's former sheriff, the "Mad Hatter" David Clarke was slapped down hard by Fox News' Eboni Williams after he tried to malign Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon (and last living organizer of the March on Washington) because Lewis announced he wouldn't attend the opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum since Trump was appearing there.

Clarke and his hat (phallic symbol much?) joined the Saturday edition of Fox and Friends to discuss this matter.

Co-host Griff Jenkins opened up in typical Fox propaganda mode and said, "The president will be upset if we didn't say to you, 'Merry Christmas'."

Super suck-up Pete Hegseth then asked Clarke what he thought about Rep. Lewis' refusal to appear at the museum's dedication.

"What do you think of that boycott?"

Clarke feigned ignorance of the long-time congressman and said, "John, who?"

Co-host Eboni Williams jumped in, "John Lewis . He was bloodied on the Selma bridge, Sheriff, when he was trying to protest voting rights and organizing sit-ins, a variety of other things.”

Clarke, like most Trump surrogates, tried interrupting her statement of fact and then got pissy. "Are you going to let me talk, Eboni?"

But she didn't back down, "I'm just addressing your question. You asked 'who' and I was telling you a bit about John Lewis."

The smug hat-man said, "You didn't let me finish. John Lewis has become one of the most irrelevant members of Congress...Nobody cares what John Lewis is doing. He's been reduced to being a caricature."

Clarke described his actions a "political stunt" for attention.

The only thing Trump supporters are good at is smearing their rivals and bending the knee to their cult leader.

Maybe Lewis doesn't want to associate himself with a president who defended white nationalists and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville at a civil rights dedication?

Obviously, Clarke hasn't seen Mr. 32% continued nose dive into the polls, or he has and decided to lie anyway.

"Donald Trump is winning hearts and minds quietly and slowly throughout Black America."

Eboni replied, “Well Sheriff, let me say this to you. For you to say that nobody cares about John Lewis is inaccurate because I assure you that there are many people across this country that absolutely do care about him.”

“As for your commentary on his political record as a congressman, I’m actually not even addressing that part because this museum opening is about the civil rights of American citizens, so when it comes to his record on that, Sheriff Clarke, I think that it’s pretty undisputed.”

Clarke defended himself by making specious allegations about people under 35 and then he said he wasn't trying to disparage Lewis.

Eboni replied, "It certainly sounds that way."

And then she scolded him for trying to give her a history lesson.

I guess being defeated by a woman got to him and he replied, "Apparently, you’ve forgotten some of your history.”

Good job, Eboni.