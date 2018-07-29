Rep John Lewis Hospitalized After Falling Ill On Plane

I'm not a believer to speak of, but I ask you to raise your thoughts and prayers to this civil rights icon.

WSB-TV (Atlanta):

Channel 2 Action News has learned that Rep. John Lewis has been hospitalized at a metro area hospital. Sources confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that Lewis was hospitalized after becoming ill on a flight heading back to Atlanta on Saturday. In a statement from Lewis' office, they said: "Rep. John Lewis is in the hospital tonight for routine observation. He’s resting comfortably and expects to be released tomorrow."

Lewis is 79. And he has been at the forefront of Resistance protests and a voice for progressive values since the '60s.