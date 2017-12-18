Incompetent FEC Lawyer Withdraws From Nomination To DC District Court

Matthew Petersen, the utterly incompetent FEC lawyer who could not even answer the most basic questions about trials, the law, and federal courts but who was nominated to the DC district court has withdrawn his name from nomination.

“While I am honored to have been nominated for this position, it has become clear to me over the past few days that my nomination has become a distraction — and that is not fair to you or your Administration,” Petersen wrote in a letter to Trump withdrawing his name from consideration. “I had hoped my nearly two decades of public service might carry more weight than my two worst minutes on television. However, I am no stranger to political realities, and I do not wish to be a continued distraction from the important work of your administration and the Senate.”

Some of us might dispute his characterization of his time at the FEC, for example, as "public service." He did everything he could to stand in the way of campaign finance disclosure during his time there.

Fortunately, we now don't have to look forward to more "service" in our federal court system. I do not think he would have made it through the Senate Judiciary Committee anyway, so he at least saved face.

I'm sure there will be wingnut welfare waiting for him somewhere.