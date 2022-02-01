Cruz Calls Biden's Vow To Nominate A Black Woman 'Offensive,' 'Insulting'

Ted Cruz continued with his race-baiting, this time attacking President Biden's promise of nominating the first-ever Black woman to the Supreme Court. Said Cruz, 'If you're a white guy, tough luck. If you're a white woman, tough luck. You don't qualify.'"

Source: Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz on Sunday said President Joe Biden's promise to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court is "offensive."

"The fact that he's willing to make a promise at the outset, that it must be a Black woman, I gotta say that's offensive. You know, Black women are what, 6% of the US population? He's saying to 94% of Americans, 'I don't give a damn about you, you are ineligible,'" the Texas Republican said on his podcast, "Verdict with Ted Cruz."

He went on, "It's actually an insult to Black women. If he came and said, 'I'm gonna put the best jurist on the court and he looked at a number of people and he ended up nominating a Black woman, he could credibly say, 'OK, I'm nominating the person who's most qualified.' He's not even pretending to say that, he's saying, 'If you're a white guy, tough luck. If you're a white woman, tough luck. You don't qualify.'"