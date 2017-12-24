Jeff Flake: We're Witnessing The 'Spasms Of A Dying Party'

Jeff Flake has said these things before: criticizing his party's lack of diversity, the appeal to white resentment, the Trump/Bannon ethos of divide and conquer, and so on. But he's getting ever more explicit in his denunciations, saying what many on the left have been saying, that we're witnessing the death of the Republican party.

Good.

If only it would come sooner than it is.

Source: The Moonie Times