Jeff Flake: We're Witnessing The 'Spasms Of A Dying Party'
Jeff Flake has said these things before: criticizing his party's lack of diversity, the appeal to white resentment, the Trump/Bannon ethos of divide and conquer, and so on. But he's getting ever more explicit in his denunciations, saying what many on the left have been saying, that we're witnessing the death of the Republican party.
Good.
If only it would come sooner than it is.
Sen. Jeff Flake said Sunday that Trump-style rallies look like the “spasms of a dying party” and that Republicans run the risk of alienating a large swath of voters if they stoke anger and resentment instead of governing.
Mr. Flake, Arizona Republican and frequent Trump critic, decided to retire from the Senate instead of seeking reelection in 2018, saying he didn’t see a spot for him in a GOP guided by President Trump and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon.
“When you look at some of the audiences cheering for Republicans, sometimes you look out there and you say, ‘Those are the spasms of a dying party.’ When you look at the lack of diversity sometimes, and it depends on where you are obviously, but by and large, we’re appealing to older white men and there are just a limited number of them, and anger and resentment are not a governing philosophy,” he told ABC’s “This Week.” “So you have to actually govern and do something.”
