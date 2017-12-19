'Tax Bills Are Hard': NBC Reporters Suck Up To GOPers For Writing Tax Scam Bill

A reminder that what is happening here isn't Trumpism.

It's Republican policies enabled by a complicit media.

Rep. Kevin Brady (above) on behalf of the Republican House, signed off on the GOP Tax Scam. Then went on TV and lied about its benefits.

Republican consultant and NBC talking head Mike Murphy, who thinks himself a Never-Trumper and actually has "don't blame me, I was for Jeb!"*** on his Twitter avatar, takes the time to slather praise on Brady via Twitter.

I don’t like the tax plan, but I gotta be fair-minded and give credit where credit is due. Brady worked relentlessly to get a hugely complex and difficult to pass bill written and through both Chambers. #NotEasy https://t.co/InITDABSuH — Mike Murphy (@murphymike) December 16, 2017

And then NBC's John Harwood assists:

absolutely. also worth saying that Kevin Brady is a fine person who, whatever the judgment of others, absolutely believes in what he is doing https://t.co/M9MBmSdyWp — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) December 16, 2017

Twitter had a thing to say to both of them. (I left out the ones using the eff word or comparing the whole thing to Hitler.) :

Jim Jones also absolutely believed in what he was doing. — driftglass (@Mr_Electrico) December 19, 2017

Unfortunately what he believes in doing involves hurting the overwhelming majority of Americans to help a privileged few.



So he can't be *that* good. — Ramar (@Duvisited) December 16, 2017

when the outcome of your legislation is hurting millions of people and the global economy, you cant be a "fine person" — Oliver Willis (@owillis) December 16, 2017

“absolutely believes in what he is doing”



As would potus if he pressed the big red button. This is not the criteria for people trying to implement the tax code. Whatever you think a tax code should be, “faith based” is not right. — JoeTaxpayer® (@JoeTaxpayerBlog) December 17, 2017

Sure, let's be fair minded and give some hearty attaboys to the bastards pushing this heinous bill through. Liberals need a tough, take no prisoners ramrod to beat the right at their own game. No. Prisoners.

***Jeb Bush would have totally signed off on this trickle down garbage as well as hired Tom Price to be HHS secretary, so no.

h/t @shoq for bringing the tweets to my attention.