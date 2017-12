Reports are that scores of people were arrested today in the halls of the Congressional Office Building:

#KillTheBill protests so far: Occupy a GOP rep’s office, speak out against the tax bill. Sit-in outside. Police arrive, speed through 3 warnings, push the press back, and arrest.



Head to another office, then repeat - for over 3 hours now. pic.twitter.com/YzZVsV0xla — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) December 5, 2017

Outside of House Speaker Paul Ryan's office where graduate students have come to protest the GOP tax plan. pic.twitter.com/TnTzdxOr2U — adam harris (@AdamHSays) December 5, 2017

More protesting outside of Rohrabacher's office. Staffer in the door says: "If you'd like to make an appointment..." pic.twitter.com/OYj1005kJz — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) December 5, 2017

Capitol police now pushing us waaaay back. Can't get shots of the arrests. pic.twitter.com/VeBv8VPPkK — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) December 5, 2017

I liked a @YouTube video https://t.co/wRMPrkmfC6 Arrest Total Reaches 59 In Tax Hike Protests — evan w. craig (@EvanWCraig) December 5, 2017

Protests across the country this week as well. The bill hurts people.