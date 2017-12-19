Mike's Blog Round Up
Dispatches from the Culture Wars: Roy Moore lost because Alabama watches too much porn.
Herlander Walking: Local reaction to Trump's Train Wreck Tweet.
Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters: The so-called "Family Research Council" defends Trump's banned words. Even though we don't ban words in America.
xkcd has a flow chart for any calendar article you might want to write. Ever.
And then there's this: John Scalzi's "Spoiler-Free Observations on The Last Jedi" is getting worthy attention.
