Mike's Blog Round Up

By Frances Langum
Happy Tuesday, C&Lers!

Dispatches from the Culture Wars: Roy Moore lost because Alabama watches too much porn.

Herlander Walking: Local reaction to Trump's Train Wreck Tweet.

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters: The so-called "Family Research Council" defends Trump's banned words. Even though we don't ban words in America.

xkcd has a flow chart for any calendar article you might want to write. Ever.

And then there's this: John Scalzi's "Spoiler-Free Observations on The Last Jedi" is getting worthy attention.

Round up by Blue Gal of The Professional Left Podcast (This Friday - episode 420 - blaze it?). Send tips to MBRU crooksandliars (dot) com.


