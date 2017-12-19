Happy Tuesday, C&Lers!

.

Dispatches from the Culture Wars: Roy Moore lost because Alabama watches too much porn.

Herlander Walking: Local reaction to Trump's Train Wreck Tweet.

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters: The so-called "Family Research Council" defends Trump's banned words. Even though we don't ban words in America.

xkcd has a flow chart for any calendar article you might want to write. Ever.

And then there's this: John Scalzi's "Spoiler-Free Observations on The Last Jedi" is getting worthy attention.