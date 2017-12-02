New Yorkers Come Out To Tell Trump Exactly What They Think Of Him
#tRump Motorcade arriving to chants of #LockHimUp in #NYC #TaxScamBill #ImpeachTrump https://t.co/0zUYJXpvfT— BennieThePooch (@BennieThePooch) December 2, 2017
Pres Trump boards Air Force One at @JBA_NAFW on political fundraising trip to NYC. Has three events there expected to raise $6-million for his Victory Fund. Using smaller C32A/757 as Air Force One. pic.twitter.com/5YIIXYWics
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) December 2, 2017
Trump's motorcade greeted with chants of 'lock him up' in NYC. What goes around comes around, but better make that a padded cell https://t.co/Nr5OfBy9hE
— Frank Beck (@DieHoren) December 2, 2017
Trump is in NYC today, currently at Cipriani restaurant on 42nd street where he is holding his first fundraising event of the day.
— Ksenija Pavlovic (@ksenijapavlovic) December 2, 2017
Anti-Trump protest in NYC: https://t.co/6H0U0pZB0F
— AmpliFire News (@amplifirenews_) December 2, 2017
Keep your eye on Trump's tweets. If he fires Mueller this weekend WE WALK ON MONDAY. GENERAL STRIKE. Dec 4. Your City or town. Down main street. A Trump building, City Hall, DC, NYC, LA, Cincinatti, De Moines, Vegas, San Fran, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Fargo, ND, Portland, ME pic.twitter.com/wFldmGofDc
— Jesse Elin Browne (@effiedog) December 2, 2017
Trump Motorcade arriving to chants of "Lock Him Up" in NYC https://t.co/fIFcUCLuIO
— Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) December 2, 2017
Anti-trump protesters joined by #SEIU1199 members across from #Trump2020 fundraiser at Cipriani on E. 42nd St. 9:24am. #nyc #trumpprotest pic.twitter.com/9ICgnRoJGZ
— Ben Von Klemperer (@VKtrue) December 2, 2017
Great people! Brilliant commitment. Why did @BilldeBlasio not allow them to cross 42nd Street so Trump himself could hear? NYC has to *STOP* giving in to "security" demands that stifle speech. #resist https://t.co/5oiZchswrC
— Tom Watson (@tomwatson) December 2, 2017
Demonstrators near Trump 2020 fundraiser on 42nd St. taunt as a motorcade turns south onto Lexington Ave. 10:44am. #nyc pic.twitter.com/8MELmIuMTX
— Ben Von Klemperer (@VKtrue) December 2, 2017
Several 100 people shouting ‘Trump’s gotta go’ at his $1000/plate fundraiser. #nyc #taxscam #impeach pic.twitter.com/MK7gtzEIJu
— Rise and Resist (@riseandresistny) December 2, 2017
