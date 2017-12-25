Ready For Indictments? A Christmas Wish From The Chipmunks And C&L

By Karoli Kuns

The Chipmunks are always a wonderful Christmas sight, but their wishes in this video echo ours, after an insane year of tweets and election meddling by hostile foreign countries.

Are you ready for indictments? Oh, yes, yes we are!

Merry Christmas (Yes, liberals say it too) to you all from all of us at C&L. In order for your editors and writing staff to spend time with our families, we're taking a brief hiatus for a few hours today, and will resume posting in the afternoon.

We're so grateful to all of you for all of your support -- financial, and also by being here, reading, sharing and commiserating with us for the past year. We're looking forward to another year filled with fights for what's right and maybe a few indictments along the way.

May your holiday be filled with warmth and joy and also be politics-free for just a few hours.

Much love to you all,

John Amato, Karoli, Susie and Fran


Winter Donation Drive
A latte a month. That's all we ask!
Via snail mail:
Crooksandliars.com
P.O. BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.
Mueller Files

Latest from CLTV