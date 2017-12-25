Ready For Indictments? A Christmas Wish From The Chipmunks And C&L

The Chipmunks are always a wonderful Christmas sight, but their wishes in this video echo ours, after an insane year of tweets and election meddling by hostile foreign countries.

Are you ready for indictments? Oh, yes, yes we are!

Merry Christmas (Yes, liberals say it too) to you all from all of us at C&L. In order for your editors and writing staff to spend time with our families, we're taking a brief hiatus for a few hours today, and will resume posting in the afternoon.

We're so grateful to all of you for all of your support -- financial, and also by being here, reading, sharing and commiserating with us for the past year. We're looking forward to another year filled with fights for what's right and maybe a few indictments along the way.

May your holiday be filled with warmth and joy and also be politics-free for just a few hours.

Much love to you all,

John Amato, Karoli, Susie and Fran