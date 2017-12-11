Roy Moore Is Nuts: He'd Eliminate Constitutional Amendments Passed 100 Years Ago

This flickered across my twitter feed last night…

Roy Moore thinks getting rid of Constitutional Amendments after the 10th is a swell idea. #ALSen



That would eliminate:



🔹️#13A - Abolition of slavery



🔹️#14A - Guarantee of equal protection



🔹️#19A - Women's suffrage



🔹️#22A - Presidential term limits! (Trump forever?) https://t.co/VIJpzObXgX — Matt Scharfstein 🇺🇸 trumpisnotabovethelaw.org (@MattAsherS) December 10, 2017

…and the dogs all started howling. One lone spitballer replied:

There’s a lot of not impactful amendments that Scharfstein left out, like having the inauguration in January (used to be in March), and Prohibition and Repeal, of course. Methinks what he was really getting at is that women and/or people of color should not vote. And, you know, kinda enthusiastic about slavery?

He does know that he takes an oath to defend the Constitution, right? and that includes the Amendments. But of course, he does say that the 10 Commandments should take precedence over the Constitution (which in effect would be Xristian Sharia), so he’s kinda unfit for office no matter what.

eds.: Joe and Mika seem quite alarmed by Roy Moore's statement but hey Joe, it's your party's voters that made Roy Moore their nominee.