'That’s Obstruction Of Justice': Feinstein Says Senate Committee Building Obstruction Case Against Trump

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) revealed on Sunday that the Senate Judiciary Committee is in the process of building an obstruction of justice case against President Donald Trump for firing former FBI Director James Comey in an effort to end the investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

During an interview on Meet the Press, Feinstein told host Chuck Todd that the process was already underway.

"The [Senate] Judiciary Committee has an investigation going as well and it involves obstruction of justice and I think what we're beginning to see is the putting together of a case of obstruction of justice,” Feinstein explained, pointing to the guilty pleas of former National Security adviser Michael Flynn and campaign adviser George Papadopoulos. "I think we see this in the indictments, the four indictments, and pleas that have just taken place and some of the comments that are being made."

"I see it in the hyper-frenetic attitude of the White House, the comments every day, the continual tweets," Feinstein said. "And I see it most importantly in what happened with the firing of Director [James] Comey, and it is my belief that that is directly because he did not agree to ‘lift the cloud’ of the Russia investigation. That’s obstruction of justice."