Now Trump Says 'Essentially, No Obstruction'

Yesterday Donald Trump moved every so slightly from "total exoneration" to "well, maybe..."

He gave a long ramble on Thursday which ended with the notable amendment to his earlier statements: "no collusion and, essentially, no obstruction.”

Steve Benen at Maddowblog put it very well:

Of all of Trump’s claims about the special counsel’s findings, the idea that he was cleared of obstruction allegations is the most ridiculous. What Mueller and his team documented, in great detail, was evidence of the president meeting the statutory threshold for criminal obstruction on multiple occasions. According to over 800 former prosecutors, from Democratic and Republican administrations, if Trump weren’t president, the Mueller report shows that he would’ve been indicted... And yesterday, Trump himself tipped his hand, ever so slightly, letting us know that even he realizes that one of his favorite talking points is a sham.

We know where this is heading.