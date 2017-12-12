Sarah Huckabee-Sanders Sounds Reeeally Upset

You know, I don't envy anyone acting as Donald Trump's Press Secretary.

That's because I would never take that stupid thankless job of lying for the biggest liar ever to occupy the Oval Office.

But yeah, it's gotta be hard to not just start screaming from the podium that everything is awful, you know you're going to hell, except this is hell, and you'd quit but from here on in you're utterly unemployable and since you signed a non-disclosure agreement (stupid) you can't even write a tell-all book.

And now Crooks and Liars is fundraising off your misery?

Yeah, we are.

Any amount helps, and we especially need small recurring donations (put in less than you pay for Netflix/Hulu!) to keep our video archive server space paid for.

THANKS SO MUCH for all you do for us. We promise not to forward any money to a mental health fund for Donald Trump's Press Secretaries.

Support Crooks and Liars: