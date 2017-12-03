Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I've been reeling this week from all that has bombarded us. From the seemingly endless number of high profile men being accused of sexual improprieties at the work place (pro-tip: at no time while at work should your penis be exposed. I didn't realize how few men weren't aware of that rule, but seriously, penises should be kept in your pants during work hours.) to the Flynn indictment to Donald Trump's mental fitness being openly debated to this abomination of the tax bill passed in the wee hours of morning.

If you are like me and wondering what the hell is happening to this country, I have a theory. The appeal of Donald Trump and Republicanism is the promise of white supremacy: a country in which white men are the top of the totem pole, resting on the labor of people of color and women, and feeling entitled to that position. And lately, those of us traditionally at the bottom levels of the totem have challenged that entitlement. So like this irrationally angry kid at the Dollar Store, the Republicans have sent the message that they would rather break the country than share power or consideration for others.

So it was a good run, kids, but Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan have decided that this experiment in democracy is over.

Bet you neither George Stephanopoulos or John Dickerson will bother to mention it to him today.

ABC's "This Week" - Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. White House budget director Mick Mulvaney. Panel: Charles Blow of The New York Times; Republican strategist Alex Castellanos; Megan Murphy of Bloomberg Businessweek; Jen Psaki, former Obama White House communications director; and Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax Media. NBC's "Meet the Press" - Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif.; Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, former campaign manager and deputy campaign manager for Donald Trump. Panel: Eddie S. Glaude, Jr. of Princeton University; presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, Republican strategist Mike Murphy and Danielle Pletka of the American Enterprise Institute. CBS' "Face the Nation" - Sens. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky, Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Angus King, I-Maine; White House budget director Mick Mulvaney. Panel: Ron Brownstein of The Atlantic and CNN, Ezra Klein of Vox.com, Julie Pace of The Associated Press and Ramesh Ponnuru of National Review.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "State of the Union" - Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Tim Scott, R-S.C.; former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich. Panel: former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich.; former Sen. Rick Santorum, R-Pa.; and Karine Jean-Pierre of MoveOn.org. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Ian Bremmer, author of “Superpower: Three Choices for America’s Role in the World”; Julia Ioffe of The Atlantic; T.R. Reid, author of “A Fine Mess: A Global Quest for a Simpler, Fairer and More Efficient Tax System”; Thomas Erdbrink of The New York Times; Max Boot of the Council on Foreign Relations and author of “The Road Not Taken.” CNN's "Reliable Sources" - Jeff Greenfield, political analyst; April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks; Oliver Darcy of CNN; Hadas Gold of CNN; Marisa Guthrie of The Hollywood Reporter; Sarah Ellison of Vanity Fair; Brian Karem of Playboy and Sentinel Newspapers; Sally Quinn of The Washington Post. "Fox News Sunday" - White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster; Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo. Panel #1: Karl Rove, former Bush White House senior adviser; Jennifer Griffin of Fox News; former Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah; and Juan Williams. Panel #2: Michele Flournoy, former under secretary of defense for policy under President Obama, and Gen. Jack Keane (ret.)

So what's catching your eye this morning?