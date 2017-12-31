Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Ben Platt - Waving Through A Window from "Dear Evan Hansen"

Happy New Year's Eve!

Every week I look the list of guests and I feel like we're waving through the proverbial window, wondering if they even hear us. Apparently, we never make a sound either.

This week, Michael Schmidt of The New York Times published an interview with Donald Trump that made clear that not only is the guy with the nuclear codes clearly sundowning, but that The New York Times hadn't learned any lessons from their Judy Miller/Iraq War debacle. In fact, several Beltway reporters spent the next 48 hours being defensive and testy to anyone who suggested that perhaps actual journalism could involve a follow up question or contextualization. It appears they think stenography is journalism.

And then we have my friend, Joan Walsh of The Nation, who has luckily landed on her feet at CNN (but will be making her last appearance on MSNBC today on Rev. Al's early morning show), but was told by MSNBC suits they'd be happy to keep having her on, just not paying her. They needed that money to sign Jennifer Rubin, donchaknow?

Seriously, what's it going to take for them to care about at least appearing to be fact-based to those of us who value it rather than kowtowing to those who will dismiss them as "fake news"?

It's like we never make a sound.

So before we tip a hat to auld lang syne, what's catching your eye today?