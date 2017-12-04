Throwback Monday - An Old C&L Fundraising Video From 2009

It makes me sad where we are now compared to where we were then. From 2009!

We need YOU more than ever.

And it is funny that one of O'Reilly's accusers is now suing him AGAIN with her O'Reilly settlement money because he couldn't keep his big mouth shut and allegedly defamed her...

Support Crooks and Liars:

Thanks for all you do to support Crooks and Liars, and particularly our video server costs, during this end-of-the-horrible-year fundraiser.

Open thread below...