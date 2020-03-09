Monday Open Thread: Music From The Dirty Knobs





Hey everyone, Mike here ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On Sunday night my doctors discovered some health issues which while fully treatable, need to be addressed before going out on tour. The good news, well really it’s great news, is that I’m going to be just fine. The bad news, and I say this with much frustration, is the tour which was scheduled to start next week will need to be postponed and rescheduled for September. Subsequently, we’ll also need to postpone the album release until September 18th. We can’t be at New Orleans’ Jazzfest this April but the already announced shows from June onwards with Chris Stapleton and Zac Brown Band will go on as planned. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ If you bought tickets to any of our headline shows, they will still be good for the rescheduled dates which are listed below. If you are unable to make the new date, you can obtain a refund at your point of purchase and we hope to see you another time soon. I know that many of you made plans to travel to the upcoming shows and I’m so sorry that those plans have been upended. However, health is the most important thing and I want to bring you the best show possible. I truly appreciate everyone’s understanding. The Knobs and I are eagerly looking forward to seeing you and sharing more music with you, just a bit later than we had hoped. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ With love, Mike ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ SEPTEMBER: 9 – The Orpheum, Tampa 11+12 – High Dive, Gainesville 14 – Brooklyn Bowl, Nashville 17 – World Café Live, Philadelphia 22 – Birchmere Music Hall, Alexandria 24 – Brooklyn Bowl, Brooklyn 26 – Tupelo Music Hall, Derry 27 – The Ridgefield Playhouse, Ridgefield 30 – Brighton Music Hall, Allston ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ OCTOBER: 1 – Brighton Music Hall, Allston 4+5 – Hi-Fi, Indianapolis 7 – Fine Line Music Hall, Minneapolis 9 – Park West, Chicago 21+22 – The Independent, San Francisco 25+26– Troubadour, Los Angeles 29 – Fox Theatre, Boulder 30 – Bluebird Theater, Denver ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ NOVEMBER: 1 – Blue Light, Dallas 2+4– Antone’s, Austin 6 – Warehouse Live Studio, Houston 7 – One Eyed Jacks, New Orleans