Trent Franks Offers Staffer $5 Million To Live A Real Life Handmaid's Tale

Apparently Rep. Trent Franks decided he wanted to live his own real life Handmaids Tale storyline by paying one of his young, fruitful staffers $5,000,000 to carry his baby.

Blessed be the fruit.

Oh, and the story gets even worse, if that is possible. He allegedly wanted to impregnate the aide the old-fashioned way. Yes, he wanted to have sex with the aide. You know, like the movie Indecent Proposal. Gross.

Politico reports that not only did Franks made these unwanted and disgusting advances on at least two of his staff members, but he reportedly retaliated against one who turned him down. She filed a complaint based on the sexual harassment and retaliation.

Politico expanded on the initial story by saying that Franks had "tried to persuade a female aide that they were in love by having her read an article that described how a person knows they’re in love with someone." Ick. Ick. Ick.

Paul Ryan was made aware of the allegations, which led to Franks' abrupt resignation. He was set to depart Congress on Jan 31, 2018. Once the news broke about the Handmaid's Tale type offer, he decided to step down...today.

Editor's Note: Matt Osborne noted this yesterday:

The key to understanding what Trent Franks did is that he wanted to use "pro-life techniques" on his staffers rather than IFV. That's code for SEX. He wanted to sex up his staffers in order to make babies. https://t.co/NIwreEtpVw — Matt Osborne (@OsborneInk) December 8, 2017

The only way Franks could reconcile his fundamentalist Christian beliefs with his obsessive desire for offspring was to...commit adultery?