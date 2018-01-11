All Sheriff Joe Has To Offer Voters Is ... Obama's Birth Certificate

A big part of being successful in politics is knowing your moment. Joe Arpaio, former sheriff, thinks he can ride the same old "Obama's got a fake birth certificate" wave into the U.S. Senate, which seems unlikely. Chris Cuomo let him have it.

"Was the birtherism a mistake?" he demanded.

"Oh, now you're bringing that up," Arpaio said.

"Why wouldn't I? Do you think it doesn't matter? You want to be a U.S. senator and you were part of a campaign to delegitimize a president of the United States?" Cuomo said.

"No, I started this because of a fake government document. I didn't care where the president came from. I didn't care at all. We had the evidence, nobody will talk about it, nobody will take a look at it. Anytime you want to come down, we'll be glad to show you the evidence. You're going to hear more about this fake --" Arpaio said.

"You believe President Obama's birth certificate is a phony?" Cuomo said.

"No doubt about it. We have the evidence. I'm not going to go into all the details. It's a phony document," the disgraced former public official insisted.

"Even Donald Trump says he believes Obama was born in this country. If he had a fake birth certificate then he wouldn't be born in this country," Cuomo said.

"It takes us to the same place. Either the man was born in this country or he wasn't. The good news is we know the answer: he was. But if you want to be a U.S. senator, don't you think that people should have confidence in your judgment on something as crucial as that?"

Yes, but "argle bargle, Soros conspiracy, the fix was in." The man's a walking Fox News commercial.

"This has being going on for quite some time. That was the last election, and I'm not going to get into the Soros dumping three million dollars the day before, with the Department of Justice announcing the day before voting. So the fix was in, emanating from Obama and Holder when they opened the investigation," Arpaio insisted.

"Sixty days after they took office, Chris. And eight years until they finally got me on a contempt of court. So it evidently it took them eight years to get this sheriff. But that's okay."

Your Republican party, ladies and gentlemen. Deluded people, convicts, and compulsive liars. God bless them.