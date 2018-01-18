C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Relatively Clean Rivers
Originally recorded and released in 1976 but sounding more like 1968, Relatively Clean Rivers only album never found much success but is a fine example of weed dazed rural rock. Attention for this album got a bit of a boost after Jeff Tweedy of Uncle Tupelo and Wilco fame named checked them in an interview in the mid 00's.
What are you listening to tonight?
|Relatively Clean Rivers
|
Artist: Relatively Clean Rivers
Price: $19.99
(As of 01/18/18 09:49 am details)
Comments