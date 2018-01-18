C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Relatively Clean Rivers

By Dale Merrill

Originally recorded and released in 1976 but sounding more like 1968, Relatively Clean Rivers only album never found much success but is a fine example of weed dazed rural rock. Attention for this album got a bit of a boost after Jeff Tweedy of Uncle Tupelo and Wilco fame named checked them in an interview in the mid 00's.

What are you listening to tonight?


Comments

