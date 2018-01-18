CNN's Jim Acosta On Fake News Awards: 'Donald Trump Is The King Of Fake News'

CNN's Jim Acosta told a panel at Newseum on Journalism In the Trump Era with April Ryan and a few other reporters that the real winner of the fake news awards is Trump, since he's the "King of fake news."

Trump has already passed the 2000 lie mark of his presidency and will not stop making false statements, exaggerations and outright lies anytime soon - if ever.

A Politico reporter asked the panel about Trump's newly released "fake news awards."

April Ryan mocked the GOP website because it was down for so long after Trump tweeted out his picks.

Acosta replied, "I would say, having been called ‘fake news’ myself, that the President of the United States is the King of fake news.”

The live audience applauded.

"He is the King of fake news. He said Barack Obama was not born in this country. he said Mexicans are rapists and criminals. he said he lost the election (popular vote) because undocumented people voted by the millions. He said he had the largest inauguration crowd of all-time. The list goes on and on," Acosta said.

The CNN reporter said he didn't have an ax to grind with Trump, "it's just a fact."

"It’s unfortunate that the president has sunk to that level where he has to go around issuing these kinds of awards. It’s just not what you would think would happen in this country.”

Acosta has been quite outspoken to Trump and during WH press briefing, and for good reason.

Trump has been at this level for most of his life.