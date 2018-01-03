George Lakoff: Trump 'Is In A Money Laundering Noose'

George Lakoff delivered a clear message to Chuck Todd on MTP Daily today: Stop covering Trump's tweets.

As Lakoff clearly put it, Donald Trump is in "a money laundering noose," and the tweets are diversion tactics for him to escape it.

"It's the money laundering noose that's tightening around [Trump's] neck," Lakoff explained. "It shows up not just in Bannon's point about money laundering and also in the Fusion GPS point about money laundering and in the New York Times op-ed today, but also in the fact that the main money launderer, Ike Kaveladze, was at the Trump Junior meeting in Trump Tower."

"He's the eighth man there. He is the major person who has been responsible for money laundering from Russia and other Soviet countries, and in addition, he set up over 2,000, you know, phony shell corporations with bank accounts and helped use that money in the bank accounts for the people doing the money laundering from Russia to get luxury apartments and luxury condos."

Dropping the boom, Lakoff concluded, "The fact that he was invited by Trump Junior to that meeting indicates that Trump Junior knew him well."

Chuck Todd is a little slow. He's still back on the tweets they shouldn't be blowing out of proportion, so he brought the conversation back to those.

"So what you're saying is on the tweet...You're saying you believe all of the tweet storm in the last two days is all about providing air cover to distract from this money laundering news?"

Yes, Chuck. It is providing air cover. I am not a brilliant scholar like George Lakoff but I could have told you that, too. This is the final exam, pal. Be prepared.

Patiently, Lakoff replied, "The whole thing is distracting from money laundering, and from the fact that [Ike] Kaveladze has been summoned by both Congressional committees."

As I said yesterday, it is highly aggravating that Trump would use nuclear war as a distraction for his own corruption, but he is and he did, and we should not let him get away with it.