John Heilemann: 'The Man Is Talking About The Size Of His Button On Nuclear War'

The thing that makes it so frustrating to watch the amnesiac cable news industry is their inability to admit they ever got it wrong, or to take responsibility for getting it wrong. Hell, I'd settle for them changing their approach occasionally! (Remember all their snide comments about the "overprepared" Hillary Clinton? Good times!)

So the Morning Joe bunch was bemoaning the latest "mine's bigger" exchange between giant manbaby Trump and shorter manbaby Kim Jong-un.

Katty Kay opened the discussion.

"In his New Year's Eve address, Kim Jong-un said the whole territory is within the range of our nuclear strike and a nuclear button 'is always on the desk of my office. This is just a reality. Not a threat,' " she said.

Trump responded thusly:

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the “Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.” Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2018

"Well, you know, it's uncomfortable to talk about, but he puts stability on the table, I think at an issue. his stability. the president of the united states, his stability. I mean, issuing a tweet like that potentially talking about nuclear war. I mean, c'mon," Mark Barnicle said.

"John, how big your button?" Kay asked.

"I think it's interesting that Alex put up that clip with him from that debate, because when it happened that debate, two years ago, you saw Trump talking in that way, people made the obvious references, it was a joke. and if you cast your mind forward at the time, you thought, people would in kind of a caricature way say a president, somebody on a presidential debate stage talking about his genitals, the size of his package on television, that person is obviously -- where could that lead?" Heilmann said.

"He could, if he ever got in the Oval Office, you could be talking about nuclear war in this context. Well, people would laugh at you. Of course, if he got in the Oval Office, this is not the way he would behave. This was antics, this is how you get attention at a Fox News debate. Here we are two years later, the man is talking about the size of his button on the topic of nuclear war. I agree with Mike, obviously, we have been talking about the stability of the president for a while. That's not a new topic. This re-raises the topic. We are now at the point where the convergence of his inadequacies, his anxieties, his neuroses, his potential mental stability has now intersected with the single most dangerous potential issue that faces us all as humans."