Sean Hannity Tells Congressional Republicans To Follow Trump Off A Cliff For 2018 Midterms
While the rest of the networks were reporting on the latest news on the Mueller probe and the bombshell op-ed in The New York Times from Fusion GPS, ripping apart the Republicans in Congress for covering up for Trump and his associations with Russian money launderers, here's what your Crazy Uncle Liberty (h/t Driftglass) was being treated to over on state-run TV.
Fox cheerleader and number one fan-boy Sean Hannity used his opening monologue to heap praise on Dear Leader for his "list of accomplishments" that the rest of the media is supposedly ignoring.
Here's the list that ran across the screen as Hannity told his viewers what a great president Trump has been while ignoring any of the economic gains he inherited from President Obama and completely ignoring the damage that a good deal of these so-called "accomplishments" are gong to cause, along with the fact that many of them are based on lies:
- Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court
- Stock Market at All-Time High
- Consumer Confidence Reached 17-Year High in November
- Almost 1.5 Million Jobs Created
- Unemployment Rate at 17-Year Low
- Signed the Promoting Women in Entrepreneurship Act
- Gutted Obama ERA Regulations
- Ended War on Coal
- Weakened Dodd-Frank Regulations
- Promoted Buying and Hiring American
- Investment from Major Businesses (Foxconn, Toyota, Ford and others)
- Reduced Illegal Immigration
- Bids for Border Wall Underway
- Fighting Back Against Sanctuary Cities
- Created Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office
- Changed Rules of Engagement Against ISIS
- Drafted Plan to Defeat ISIS
- Worked to Reduce F-35 Cost
- 5-Year Lobbying Ban
- Sanctioned Iran Over Missile Program
- Responded to Syria's Use of Chemical Weapons
- Introduced Tax Reform Plan
- Renegotiating NAFTA
- Withdrew from The Trans-Pacific Partnership
- Removed the United States Out of the Paris Accord
- Created Task Force to Reduce Crime
- DOJ Targeting MS-13
- Signed Executive Order to Promote Energy Independence and Economic Growth
- Signed Executive Order to Protect Police Officers
- Signed Executive Order to Target Drug Cartels
- Signed Executive Order for Religious Freedom
- Sending Education Back to the States
- Fixing the Department of Veterans Affairs
- SCOTUS Upheld Part of Trump's Temporary Travel Ban Executive Order
- Authorized the Construction of the Keystone Pipeline
- Created Commission on Election Fraud
- Created Commission on Opioid Addiction
- Combating Human Trafficking
- Rollback of Obama's Cuba Policy
- Food Stamp Use Lowest Level in 7 Years
- Reduced White House Payroll
- Donating Presidential Salary
- Executive Order on Obamacare Subsidies
- Would Not Certify Iran Nuclear Deal
- Successful Trip to Asia
- Signed Trade Deal with China
- Designated North Korea Terrorist State
- ISIS Lost Virtually All of Its Territory
- Recognized Jerusalem as Israel's Capital
- Passage of Tax Reform Bill
- Signed 96 Bills into Law
- Made 119 Presidential Proclamations
- Signed 55 Executive Orders
Hannity also did his best to assure his viewers that everything is going to be just fine for the midterm elections if they just follow Dear Leader off of a cliff and destroy what's left of the Affordable Care Act and help Trump fulfill his campaign promise to build his ridiculous border wall.
From Fox's blog: Hannity: Media 'Experts' Who Got It Wrong in 2016 Now Predict Dem Landslide in 2018:
Sean Hannity said President Trump's leadership throughout 2017 has created a "blueprint for victory" in the 2018 midterms.
Hannity said Trump's policies created 1.7 million new jobs and cut 16 regulations for every new one added to the federal code.
He added that Trump's Twitter usage has kept his critics occupied, referencing the most recent missives from Tuesday that riffed on the North Koreans' claim of a "nuclear button" and that announced an upcoming "fake news" awards decided by the New Yorker himself. [...]
Hannity said Trump has baffled some in the media with his success, pointing to a recent CBS report that interviewed several taxpayers.
Hannity said the taxpayers, who came from Rhode Island, North Carolina and California, had their tax liabilities sent to an accountant who later told them they would see tax decreases.
"[That] didn't come out the way [the media] expected," Hannity said. "These are the same experts who said President Trump didn't stand a chance."
To realize his "blueprint for victory," Hannity said Trump must goad the GOP into "getting their identity back," building several hundred miles of the Mexican border wall and completing the repeal of ObamaCare.
Hannity also took time to criticize several media analysts who continue to criticize the president in light of these victories.
