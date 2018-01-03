Sean Hannity Tells Congressional Republicans To Follow Trump Off A Cliff For 2018 Midterms

While the rest of the networks were reporting on the latest news on the Mueller probe and the bombshell op-ed in The New York Times from Fusion GPS, ripping apart the Republicans in Congress for covering up for Trump and his associations with Russian money launderers, here's what your Crazy Uncle Liberty (h/t Driftglass) was being treated to over on state-run TV.

Fox cheerleader and number one fan-boy Sean Hannity used his opening monologue to heap praise on Dear Leader for his "list of accomplishments" that the rest of the media is supposedly ignoring.

Here's the list that ran across the screen as Hannity told his viewers what a great president Trump has been while ignoring any of the economic gains he inherited from President Obama and completely ignoring the damage that a good deal of these so-called "accomplishments" are gong to cause, along with the fact that many of them are based on lies:

Neil Gorsuch on the Supreme Court

Stock Market at All-Time High

Consumer Confidence Reached 17-Year High in November

Almost 1.5 Million Jobs Created

Unemployment Rate at 17-Year Low

Signed the Promoting Women in Entrepreneurship Act

Gutted Obama ERA Regulations

Ended War on Coal

Weakened Dodd-Frank Regulations

Promoted Buying and Hiring American

Investment from Major Businesses (Foxconn, Toyota, Ford and others)

Reduced Illegal Immigration

Bids for Border Wall Underway

Fighting Back Against Sanctuary Cities

Created Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement Office

Changed Rules of Engagement Against ISIS

Drafted Plan to Defeat ISIS

Worked to Reduce F-35 Cost

5-Year Lobbying Ban

Sanctioned Iran Over Missile Program

Responded to Syria's Use of Chemical Weapons

Introduced Tax Reform Plan

Renegotiating NAFTA

Withdrew from The Trans-Pacific Partnership

Removed the United States Out of the Paris Accord

Created Task Force to Reduce Crime

DOJ Targeting MS-13

Signed Executive Order to Promote Energy Independence and Economic Growth

Signed Executive Order to Protect Police Officers

Signed Executive Order to Target Drug Cartels

Signed Executive Order for Religious Freedom

Sending Education Back to the States

Fixing the Department of Veterans Affairs

SCOTUS Upheld Part of Trump's Temporary Travel Ban Executive Order

Authorized the Construction of the Keystone Pipeline

Created Commission on Election Fraud

Created Commission on Opioid Addiction

Combating Human Trafficking

Rollback of Obama's Cuba Policy

Food Stamp Use Lowest Level in 7 Years

Reduced White House Payroll

Donating Presidential Salary

Executive Order on Obamacare Subsidies

Would Not Certify Iran Nuclear Deal

Successful Trip to Asia

Signed Trade Deal with China

Designated North Korea Terrorist State

ISIS Lost Virtually All of Its Territory

Recognized Jerusalem as Israel's Capital

Passage of Tax Reform Bill

Signed 96 Bills into Law

Made 119 Presidential Proclamations

Signed 55 Executive Orders

Hannity also did his best to assure his viewers that everything is going to be just fine for the midterm elections if they just follow Dear Leader off of a cliff and destroy what's left of the Affordable Care Act and help Trump fulfill his campaign promise to build his ridiculous border wall.

