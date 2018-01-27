Sebastian Gorka: 'This Will Make Watergate Look Like Child's Play'

Taking their cues from Sen. Johnson's moronic "secret society" within the FBI comment and text messages from Peter Strzok, Sebastian Gorka and Lou Dobbs demanded Rep. Nunes release his super-duper secret memo.

They are two racist peas in a pod.

Dobbs asked Mr. Order of Vitéz, "As you well know, and the state of the union may be defined in major part by the scandalous corruption at both the FBI and the Department of Justice. Your thoughts?"

Gorka pretended their criticisms are not with the rank and file FBI, but with those who inhabit their super-secret anti-Trump cabal.

Lou said, "It is within the absolutely rancid corrupt leadership of both the department and the agency."

Gorka replied, "It's the seventh floor. It's the FBI seventh floor. It's individuals like Peter Strzok who think that they get to decide who is prosecuted and who isn't prosecuted based upon their political preferences. Now we have the text messages. We see the paper trail of how Hillary Clinton was protected and how if this memo comes out -- and the GOP better release this memo, Donald Trump as a political candidate was targeted for political purposes by the intelligence community. That will make Watergate look like child's play."

Without any proof and armed only with innuendo, Kellyanne talking points and a coordinated propaganda assault on those they fear will hurt Trump, including the entire justice system - Gorka proclaims, "It's worse than Watergate."

So many Trump surrogates use the exact same language. It's Stepford-like.

Dobbs replied, "And the presidency is being subverted."

He then went into a rant about how James Comey set up his good friend Robert Mueller so he can attack and undermine the serving president.

The rancid excretions of racist pompous a-holes are filling up the air waves.

And we now know these attacks on those Trump fears comes from Trump himself.