Gorka Tells Lou Dobbs 'Mueller Has To Be Dealt With'

Sebastian Gorka and Lou Dobbs joined up on Fox Business tonight to discuss Syria, but not before Gorka offered his best wishes to Donald Trump and bowed down to Trump's "swamp-draining" gifts.

It should be noted that Gorka's wife Katharine is still employed by the White House, even if Gorka isn't.

So then, when current Trump adviser Lou Dobbs asked former Trump adviser Gorka to opine about Syria, Gorka took the opportunity to flatter and then instruct Trump.

"It is remarkable, everything that this man has accomplished in 15 months given the depth and breadth of the swamp, lies and resistance to his agenda ," Gorka thundered in that affected British accent he uses to bolster his bona fides.

"But now this is political warfare," he declared.

"What happened to lawyer-client privilege? To the idea you need a crime before you have a special prosecutor? These things have been thrown out. and now we have a fishing expedition that is say witch-hunt," he continued.

After noting that Trump has been a very good boy by coming out swinging, Gorka laid down the law.

"I want the AG to withdraw his recusal, and say this is out of bounds, Mueller has to be dealt with, fired or asked what are you investigating that has anything to to with Russia, " he demanded.

Gorka is apparently unfamiliar with how these things work, or that Robert Mueller did not request the warrants nor conduct the search of Michael Cohen's home and office. It was a referral to the U.S. Attorney with jurisdiction. Of course, that wouldn't fit the outrage narrative, so they just conveniently ignored it.

After Gorka left the set, Judicial Watch president Tom Fitton joined Dobbs and nearly burst a blood vessel with frustration. That's right, the guy who claims to be all about government accountability had nothing but anger for a lawful search warrant being served. So much for all that nonpartisan claptrap, eh?

This is driving them all nuts.

Update: So must the results of this online poll that Lou Dobbs asked for. Overwhelmingly "NO" so far.