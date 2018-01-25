Steve Doocy: Trump's 'Shithole" Remark Was Directed At 'Pretty Much The Whole Planet'

Trump's state-sponsored team of propagandists called Fox and Friends actually tried to rewrite history and tell their audience that Trump's "shithole" comment was actually directed at the entire world instead of just Haiti and African nations.

Doocy, Earhardt and Kilmeade opened up their program gushing about Trump's visit to Davos, the spot where "Global Elites" meet.

The three-headed couch team were particularly perturbed about an article in Quartz, which reports that a growing number of nations are planning a walk-out when Trump begins his Davos speech because of his racist comments.

Leaving Trump’s speech after he starts is probably more powerful than boycotting it entirely, some Davos attendees speculate.

After playing some audio of their master, Kilmeade began by supplicating himself once again and remarked about an interview Dana Perino had with Mike Allen from Axios.

Kilmeade said, "There's actually a real anticipation and anxiousness, there's a lot of people who can't wait to talk to him and be with him and find out what he's really all about."

Yes, people love to stop and watch train wrecks on televisions and car accidents on freeways.

His suck-upness continued, "We've heard reports too from people like Senator Lindsey Graham, he says, 'I've never seen anybody in small intimate meetings more powerful and more engaging than President Trump."

He's so awesome, he's so cool, he's the best at everything!

Steve Doocy was up next and had a different job altogether. He tried to downplay the walk-out of Trump by saying he has a source in the White House that paints a very different picture of that fateful Thursday immigration meeting.

Doocy said, "There could be a huge photo op because apparently there are a number of people who have suggested boycotting his comments but then they thought you know, if we boycott, we won't really be making a stand, so instead, what they are going to do as soon as he starts to talk apparently a number of people are going to stand up and leave."

He continued, "They are reportedly angry about what he had said, reportedly said in that closed door meeting regarding immigration."

Steve refused to say the word "that-must-not-be-named" on Fox News.

Doocy, "He says he didn't say that word. They think it was referring to countries in Africa. So it sounds like some of the African delegation may be leaving that."

He did say it Steve and what's there to think about?

Doocy said, "I was told by somebody who was in the room that day that he wasn't talking about just Africa or Haiti. He was also talking about Europe and Asia and pretty much the whole planet."

Oh, so the whole planet is a shithole?

Except of course Norway is really great and Trump wants more of those people.

Gotcha.

Propaganda at its finest.