Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

I hope that you had a sane and happy New Years. I'm not a big believer in resolutions, but I do like to think of what I'd like to see manifest in 2018.

Wouldn't it be nice ...

...If we had a mainstream media more concerned with contextualizing the news of the day than with maintaining access?

...If we had politicians who were fact-checked on the spot and not allowed to lie on Sunday shows?

...If we had a balance of right vs. left politicians?

...If we could have regular Americans who are impacted by policies discussed on these shows given an opportunity to present their side?

...If we were given less horserace coverage and more policy and news?

Maybe if we think and wish and hope and pray it might come true.

Wouldn't it be nice?

ABC's "This Week" - UN Ambassador Nikki Haley; Sen. Bernie Sanders I-VT; Sen. Tom Cotton. Panel: To be announced. NBC's "Meet the Press" - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; author Michael Wolff. Panel: David Brooks of The New York Times, Mark Leibovich of The New York Times Magazine, Danielle Pletka of the American Enterprise Institute and Joy Reid. CBS' "Face the Nation" - CIA Director Mike Pompeo; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; former Gov. Haley Barbour, R-Miss. Tom Donilon, former national security adviser; Michael Morell, former acting CIA director. Panel: Mike Allen, co-founder of Axios; Molly Ball of Time; Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic; and Ramesh Ponnuru of National Review. CNN's "State of the Union" - Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. Panel on "Fire and Fury": David Axelrod, former senior adviser to Barack Obama, and Mark McKinnon, former senior adviser to George W. Bush. Political panel: Van Jones, Amanda Carpenter and Jen Psaki and Michael Caputo. CNN's "Fareed Zakaria GPS" - Thomas Erdbrink, Tehran bureau chief of The New York Times; Karim Sadjadpour of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; Richard Haass of the Council on Foreign Relations; Jane Harman, president and CEO of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars; and Dan Senor, former Bush and Romney adviser.

↓ Story continues below ↓ CNN's "Reliable Sources" - CNN analyst Carl Bernstein; Michelle Cottle, contributing editor at The Atlantic; Indira Lakshmaman, chair of journalism ethics at Poynter and columnist at The Boston Globe; and Brian Karem, executive editor at Sentinel Newspapers. "Fox News Sunday" - Pompeo; Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for Donald Trump. Panel: Karl Rove, Julie Pace of The Associated Press, Guy Benson of Townhall.com and Rachael Bade of Politico.

So what's catching your eye this morning?